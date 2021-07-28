116th Street opens ahead of schedule in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — 116th Street in Fishers fully reopened to four lanes of traffic Wednesday after the completion of the Nickel Plate Trail tunnel.
116th Street had been closed near Municipal Drive since June 1 for tunnel construction under the Nickel Plate Trail.
I’m incredibly proud of our Engineering team and Meyer Najem Construction for completing this project so quickly so we could ease the impact on our community,” said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. “Their detailed planning and coordination were key to the efficient completion of this project, and I look forward to debuting the tunnel and downtown portion of the trail to our residents next spring,” Fadness added.
Upon completion of the Nickel Plate Trail in 2022, pedestrians will access the trail via the beneath 116th Street.