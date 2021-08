Police said the shooting happened Tuesday on 7th Street.

RICHMOND, Ind. — A man is dead after a shooting in Richmond Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to 612 South 7th Street in Richmond on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a woman screaming inside the house.

Officers discovered a man shot inside of the house on the couch.

Medics pronounced the man dead.

Police identified the man as 47-year-old Antonio D. Hegg.