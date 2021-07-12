1 dead in Madison County crash

Police said the crash happened Sunday morning on State Road 13 near Lapel.

LAPEL, Ind. — A Pendleton man died after a crash Sunday morning near Lapel.

Police said the 76-year-old man was traveling north when he struck a tree in the 600 block of State Road 13.

Police said a 911 caller described the vehicle as driving erratic shortly before the crash.

Medics transported the driver to an Indianapolis hospital where he later died.

Police are working with the Marion County Coroner’s office to determine if the driver had a pre-existing medical condition that may have led to the crash.