1 dead in Fishers crash

Police said the crash happened Friday afternoon near 131st Street and Olio Road.

FISHERS, Ind. — One man is dead after a crash in Fishers Friday afternoon.

Police said 95-year-old Bill Newman died in the crash at 131st Street and Olio Road around 2:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police a white 2018 Cadillac XT was traveling southbound on Olio Road when the driver turned into the path of a black 2020 Acura MD going northbound on Olio Road.

The driver of the Cadillac, 81-year-old Doris Newman, suffered injuries and was transported to the hospital. Her condition is not known at this time. Bill was a passenger in the Cadillac.

The driver of the Acura, 72-year-old Marsha Lipe, was also transported to the hospital. Police have not shared Lipe's condition.