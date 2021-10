Police said the crash happened Sunday night near Muncie.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Indiana — One man is dead after a crash Sunday night in Delaware County.

The Delaware County Coroner’s office said 21-year-old Jacob Ruddlick died after his SUV hit a culvert and went airborne in the 9100 block of West Bethel Avenue.

Police said the crash happened Sunday around 9:15 p.m.