1 dead after car goes into pond in Madison County

Police said the accident happened Tuesday morning near Middletown.

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A man is dead after possibly drowning in a Madison County pond Tuesday morning.

Police said they responded to a vehicle submerged in a private pond in the 5200 block of County Road 450 East around 9 a.m.

Police said two men were in the car and swam to the shore but one of them went back to retrieve items.

When deputies arrived, the man was visible but not moving. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.