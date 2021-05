Police said the crash happened Monday night near the Jackson-Scott County line.

A Southern Indiana man died after his car was hit by a train in Jackson County Monday night.

Indiana State Police said 21-year-old Dawson Vest was traveling west on County Road 775 South near U.S. 31 when his vehicle entered a railroad crossing into the path of a train.

The collision with the train caused Vest’s car to overturn, throwing him from the vehicle.