1 dead, 1 injured in crash near Lafayette

The sheriff's department said the crash happened in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, which is between Interstate 65 and Sagamore Parkway.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County are investigating a crash that killed one person Monday afternoon.

The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, which is between Interstate 65 and Sagamore Parkway.

A preliminary investigation by the sheriff's department indicated the driver of a car was going north on Schuyler Avenue when it was struck by an SUV. Both vehicles came to rest in a ditch, the SUV on its roof.

Police said the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle received medical treatment from EMS but was not taken to a hospital.

The coroner's office will release the victim's identity at the conclusion of their initial investigation.