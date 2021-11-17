Where to find premade Thanksgiving dinners

INDIANAPOLIS — Not a cook? Not a problem!
Restaurants and grocery stores offer Thanksgiving meals that require little work and are ready to go in hours.
Here are some of the places offering dinner:
Serves 4, $74.99
Perfectly cooked boneless turkey breast cooked sous vide, with classic favorites for sides. Animal Welfare Certified. Comes complete with favorite classic sides.
Includes:
- Classic Roast Turkey Breast
- Green Beans with Roasted Shallots (V)
- Creamy Mashed Potatoes
- Traditional Herb Stuffing
- Turkey Gravy
- Cranberry Orange Sauce (V)
Orders need to be places a minimum of 24 hours in advance.
Serves 3-5, $69.99
- Fully Cooked Turkey Breast (3 lb.)
- Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes (2 lb.)
- Traditional Herb Stuffing (2 lb.)
- Homestyle Turkey Gravy (30 oz.)
- Green Bean Medley (1 lb.)
- Cranberry Relish with Walnuts (8 oz.)
Orders need to be placed by Monday, Nov. 22.
Serves 4-6, $60
- Oven Roasted Boneless Turkey
- Sweet Potato Soufflé
- Green Bean Casserole
- Bread Stuffing
- Mashed Potatoes
- Turkey Gravy
- Hawaiian Rolls
- Pumpkin Pie
Orders need to be placed by Tuesday, Nov. 23.
$59.99
- Pre-Cooked Turkey 10-12 lb.
- Home-Style Stuffing
- Mashed Potatoes
- Green Bean Casserole
- Cranberry Relish
- Hawaiian Rolls
Orders need to be placed by Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Cracker Barrel
$89.99
- Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast
- Cornbread Dressing
- Turkey Gravy
- Cranberry Relish
- Sweet Potato Casserole with pecans
- Sweet Yeast Rolls
- Choice of 1 Country Side
Available for pickup Nov. 20-27, while supplies last. 24-hour notice required for orders. Use within 72 hours after pickup.
Keep in mind: These meals do not come hot.
You'll pick them up prior to Thanksgiving, and they'll take two hours or so to heat up.