Where to find premade Thanksgiving dinners

Restaurants and grocery stores offer Thanksgiving meals that require little work and are ready to go in hours.

INDIANAPOLIS — Not a cook? Not a problem!

Here are some of the places offering dinner:

Serves 4, $74.99

Perfectly cooked boneless turkey breast cooked sous vide, with classic favorites for sides. Animal Welfare Certified. Comes complete with favorite classic sides.

Includes:

Classic Roast Turkey Breast

Green Beans with Roasted Shallots (V)

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Traditional Herb Stuffing

Turkey Gravy

Cranberry Orange Sauce (V)

Orders need to be places a minimum of 24 hours in advance.

Serves 3-5, $69.99



Fully Cooked Turkey Breast (3 lb.)

Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes (2 lb.)

Traditional Herb Stuffing (2 lb.)

Homestyle Turkey Gravy (30 oz.)

Green Bean Medley (1 lb.)

Cranberry Relish with Walnuts (8 oz.)

Orders need to be placed by Monday, Nov. 22.

Serves 4-6, $60

Oven Roasted Boneless Turkey

Sweet Potato Soufflé

Green Bean Casserole

Bread Stuffing

Mashed Potatoes

Turkey Gravy

Hawaiian Rolls

Pumpkin Pie

Orders need to be placed by Tuesday, Nov. 23.

$59.99

Pre-Cooked Turkey 10-12 lb.

Home-Style Stuffing

Mashed Potatoes

Green Bean Casserole

Cranberry Relish

Hawaiian Rolls

Orders need to be placed by Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Cracker Barrel

$89.99

Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast

Cornbread Dressing

Turkey Gravy

Cranberry Relish

Sweet Potato Casserole with pecans

Sweet Yeast Rolls

Choice of 1 Country Side

Available for pickup Nov. 20-27, while supplies last. 24-hour notice required for orders. Use within 72 hours after pickup.

Keep in mind: These meals do not come hot.