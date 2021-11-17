x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
What's the Deal?

Where to find premade Thanksgiving dinners

Restaurants and grocery stores offer Thanksgiving meals that require little work and are ready to go in hours.

INDIANAPOLIS — Not a cook? Not a problem!

Restaurants and grocery stores offer Thanksgiving meals that require little work and are ready to go in hours.

Here are some of the places offering dinner:

Whole Foods

Serves 4, $74.99

Perfectly cooked boneless turkey breast cooked sous vide, with classic favorites for sides. Animal Welfare Certified. Comes complete with favorite classic sides.

Includes:

  • Classic Roast Turkey Breast
  • Green Beans with Roasted Shallots (V) 
  • Creamy Mashed Potatoes 
  • Traditional Herb Stuffing 
  • Turkey Gravy 
  • Cranberry Orange Sauce (V)

Orders need to be places a minimum of 24 hours in advance.

Fresh Market

Serves 3-5, $69.99

  • Fully Cooked Turkey Breast (3 lb.)
  • Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes (2 lb.)
  • Traditional Herb Stuffing (2 lb.)
  • Homestyle Turkey Gravy (30 oz.)
  • Green Bean Medley (1 lb.)
  • Cranberry Relish with Walnuts (8 oz.)

Orders need to be placed by Monday, Nov. 22.

Kroger

Serves 4-6, $60

  • Oven Roasted Boneless Turkey
  • Sweet Potato Soufflé
  • Green Bean Casserole
  • Bread Stuffing
  • Mashed Potatoes
  • Turkey Gravy
  • Hawaiian Rolls
  • Pumpkin Pie

Orders need to be placed by Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Meijer

$59.99

  • Pre-Cooked Turkey 10-12 lb.
  • Home-Style Stuffing
  • Mashed Potatoes
  • Green Bean Casserole
  • Cranberry Relish
  • Hawaiian Rolls

Orders need to be placed by Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Cracker Barrel

$89.99

  • Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast
  • Cornbread Dressing
  • Turkey Gravy
  • Cranberry Relish
  • Sweet Potato Casserole with pecans 
  • Sweet Yeast Rolls 
  • Choice of 1 Country Side

Available for pickup Nov. 20-27, while supplies last. 24-hour notice required for orders. Use within 72 hours after pickup.

RELATED: Which side dish are Hoosiers gobbling up most at Thanksgiving dinner?

Keep in mind: These meals do not come hot.

You'll pick them up prior to Thanksgiving, and they'll take two hours or so to heat up.

Related Articles

In Other News

What's the Deal: Where to find premade Thanksgiving dinners