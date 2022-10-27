What's the Deal: Testing TikTok life hacks

Social media videos are notorious time suckers, but some can teach you life hacks that actually save time.

INDIANAPOLIS — While social media can be a time sucker, it can also provide a good place to learn.

The first life hack we tested is on the TikTok and Instagram account creative_explained.

The clip, which has more than 17 million views, suggests draping a vinegar-soaked paper towel on sink faucets to remove hard water spots.

This hack worked for us, cleaning a chrome faucet in two hours.

The next hack is by TikTok and Instagram user ChrisGarage78.

The clip, which has more than 5 million views, shows people how to change their clothing dryer's door direction by popping out the screws and flipping the door around.

While the dryer model he features is straightforward, others may require more work.

On the dryer we tested, you not only need to take the door off, but take it apart to switch the hinge.

Other appliances, like a refrigerator, often offer the same door modification feature.

Before starting the project, make sure you look up your model on YouTube. Professionals will often break down tutorials further so you can avoid headaches.

The last clip with 7.9 million views comes from TikTok and Insta user BrunchwithBabs.

She shows viewers how to lower the top dishwasher rack to fit tall wine glasses.

The last clip with 7.9 million views comes from TikTok and Insta user BrunchwithBabs.

She shows viewers how to lower the top dishwasher rack to fit tall wine glasses.

Simply press the plastic levers on the side of the top rack and lower the shelf.