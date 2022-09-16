What's the Deal: Is it a good time to consider bonds, CDs?

We're seeing some certificates of deposit paying as much as 3%.

INDIANAPOLIS — This could be a good time to shop around your savings account and look at investments like bonds or certificates of deposit.

Right now, we're seeing high-yield savings accounts pay 2% or more, and some CDs paying 3%.

Wells Fargo settles lawsuit

On the topic of banks, Wells Fargo is paying up after they allegedly put people into forbearance without their permission.

Forbearance is an agreed upon payment pause for those in a financial hardship, but it can affect your credit score.

The class action suit claims the company sent more than 200,000 mortgage borrowers who inquired about the program during the coronavirus pandemic into actual forbearance.

The settlement in the case amounts to $94 million.

You can now edit - and unsend - some text messages

If you have an iPhone, you can now edit and unsend texts.

But to do so, both you and the recipient need to be updated to iOS 16.