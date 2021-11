Taking complaints to the customer service department might not be the best first step, one expert says.

INDIANAPOLIS — Often, when we call to complain about the price of a subscription, we reach out to the customer service department.

There's a better option.

A professional negotiator told 13News it's better to call the cancellation or retention department instead. They're the people with the power.

Use the word "cancel" and be prepared with details of a competing offer.