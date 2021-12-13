How to save money when you send flowers

Sending flowers can be expensive, but there are some ways to reduce the price.

First, check out discount sites like Groupon or Living Social.

On both sites, we found a $30 Teleflora gift card for $12 bucks. Deals may change from day to day.

Before you buy a gift card, be sure to read the fine print. There may be blackout dates or exclusions.

Want to save even more money?

Stack the gift card you buy from Groupon or Living Social with a cash back site like Rakuten or Retail Me Not.

Cash back sites are a form of rebates. They track where you shop in exchange for a discount. You search the sites' deals, click the offer and you will be redirected to the retailer site where you'll shop like normal.

On the day WTHR searched deals, we found a 10% TeleFlora cash back deal on Rakuten.

You can also try calling the florist directly to see if it's a lower price than going through a third party. To keep costs down, ask what flowers are in season.

If you belong to a wholesale club, BJ's Wholesale Club, Sam's Club and Costco ship flowers, too.

All of those stores sell fifty roses for under fifty dollars.