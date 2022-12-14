What's the Deal: Holiday tipping

Holiday tipping isn't just about money, since some people can't accept cash due to company policies.

INDIANAPOLIS — During the holidays, some of us want to say "thank you" to the people who help us out all year long.

We're talking about hair stylists, mail carriers, maybe even a babysitter.

But holiday tipping isn't just money, and that's because some people can't accept cash due to company policy.

But let's start with who gets cash, and about how much is appropriate, according to the Emily Post Institute.

A holiday tip can be up to the cost of a session for babysitters, personal trainers, stylists and pet groomers.

As for the people who shouldn't get cash, that includes a mail carrier. The U.S. Post Office doesn't let workers accept cash, so a small gift is suggested.

For teachers, it depends on their school's policy, but gift cards or something from an Amazon Wish List should do the trick.

But no matter what, it's important to stick to your budget.