What's the Deal: Trucking industry needs drivers, clam chowder recall

80,000 drivers are needed to fill current positions, and some lawmakers want to change current laws to help make it happen.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here's Allison Gormly's What's the Deal consumer headlines for Wednesday.

Clam chowder recall

If you've recently shopped at Costco, you may want to check your pantry.

They're recalling a food item sold here in Indiana.

Ivar's Clam Chowder with Uncured Bacon might have plastic pieces in it.

No injuries have been reported.

You can take the clam chowder back to Costco for a full refund.

Truck drivers needed

The trucking industry is short on drivers, to the tune of 80,000.

That's a record high, up 30% from before the pandemic, when the industry was already short 61,000 drivers.

Lawmakers are looking to lower the age for truck drivers to cross state lines to 18. Right now, it's 21.

Overdraft fees on the rise

Bank overdraft fees have hit an all-time high.

Bankrate says the average charge is now $33.58.

But it's not all bad news. The average cost of a transaction at out-of-network ATM is down to $4.59.

Free breakfast burritos

Taco Bell wants to you to know breakfast is on them Thursday morning, Oct. 21.

The chain restaurant paused breakfast service during the pandemic, but now it's back.

To mark the return, they're offering a free breakfast burrito from 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday, while supplies last.