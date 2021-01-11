What's the Deal consumer headlines: Oprah releases 2021 'Favorite Things' list

The 110 items are available at Amazon.com

INDIANAPOLIS — Here's Allison Gormly's What's the Deal consumer headlines for Monday.

Oprah Winfrey has released her Favorite Things for 2021 on Amazon. The list includes 110 items.

Here are just a few:

If you're back on the road, there's a Corkcicle tumbler for around $45.

For those still working from home, there's a $137 pair of puffy sandals by ROAM.

If you prefer gifts that eventually go away, there's Truff, which is truffle hot sauce. A set of three will run you $78.

And last but not least, if you have a little one, there are aromatherapy stuffed animals. Pop it in the microwave and it will release a lavender or eucalyptus scent.

Tap here for the full list. Wishing you all a gratitude filled and healthy holiday season!https://t.co/v938m1rPoZ — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) November 1, 2021