What's the Deal consumer headlines: Oprah releases 2021 'Favorite Things' list

INDIANAPOLIS — Here's Allison Gormly's What's the Deal consumer headlines for Monday.
Oprah Winfrey has released her Favorite Things for 2021 on Amazon. The list includes 110 items.
Here are just a few:
If you're back on the road, there's a Corkcicle tumbler for around $45.
For those still working from home, there's a $137 pair of puffy sandals by ROAM.
If you prefer gifts that eventually go away, there's Truff, which is truffle hot sauce. A set of three will run you $78.
And last but not least, if you have a little one, there are aromatherapy stuffed animals. Pop it in the microwave and it will release a lavender or eucalyptus scent.
You'll find the complete list here.
