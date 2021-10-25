What's the Deal consumer headlines: Halloween spending up; Hershey's giving away 4-person KITKAT costume

Bud Light's Ugly Sweater Variety Pack includes an egg nog-flavored beverage.

Here's Allison Gormly's What's the Deal consumer headlines for Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

Record spending on Halloween

Americans are expected to spend a record $10 billion on Halloween this year.

That's according to the National Retail Federation.

The NRF says people will spend $2 billion more this year than in 2020 on candy, decorations and costumes for adults, kids and pets - but most of the spending will go to costumes.

The organization says it is the most consumers have spent on costumes since 2017.

On average, consumers are expected to fork over a little more than $102 on Halloween-related items.

Win a KITKAT costume

If you're still looking for a Halloween costume, Hershey's is giving you a chance to be a KITKAT bar.

It's a four-person costume that breaks apart.

It isn't available in stores. Instead, you will have to enter to win it!

You can do that by tagging three people on KITKAT's Instagram or Facebook page.

Bud Light Egg Nog Seltzer

And while we're on the topic of holidays, Bud Light is coming out with a new hard seltzer flavor in time for Christmas.

Introducing egg nog.

It will join their Ugly Sweater Variety Pack, which also includes cranberry, sugar plum and cherry cordial flavors.