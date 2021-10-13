What's the Deal consumer headlines - Food, energy costs drive inflation; Social Security payments set for big increase

One analyst says home values will rise another 16 percent by the end of 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here's Allison Gormly's What's the Deal consumer headlines for Wednesday.

CPI on the rise

Inflation continues. The consumer price index is still rising, up another 0.4 percent in September, according to the Labor Department.

The report lists increases in food and energy costs.

Decreases were seen in airfare and apparel.

But if you compare September this year to the same time a year ago, prices are up, on average, 5.4 percent.

Housing prices forecast to continue to climb

As for home prices, they are expected to climb even more, according to one big bank.

Goldman Sachs projects home prices - which are already at record highs - will grow another 16 percent by the end of 2022.

Continued strong demand and low inventory will keep pushing prices higher, according to the report.

Social Security payments set to increase

And because of all of this inflation, the Social Security Administration says payments will also jump in 2022.

The increase will be the biggest in 39 years.

Next year's cost-of-living adjustment will be 5.9%.