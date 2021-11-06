What's the Deal consumer headlines: American Airlines plans one-time holiday pay boost for employees

Flight attendants who work Thanksgiving and Christmas week will receive a 150% salary premium, and more with an attendance incentive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Allison Gormly's and What's the Deal consumer headlines for Monday, Nov. 9, 2021:

American Airlines holiday pay plan

American Airlines is giving its flight attendants who work the holidays a one-time boost in their pay.

Flight attendants who work the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas will receive a 150% premium, according to a memo viewed by CNN.

Flight attendants with no absences between mid-November and January will receive a 300% premium for the hours worked.

Holiday spending holds steady for most

The holiday season is basically here, and people are spilling how much they plan to spend.

According to a survey by CreditCards.com, around half of U.S. consumers are planning to spend the same amount as last year.

The average shopper with kids under 18 plan to spend $276 per child, and those with a partner, $251.

As for debt, about 40 percent of people said they would be willing to go into debt - or into deeper debt - for shopping.

Worst holiday meal side dishes

With families gathering once again for a holiday meal, Instacart has released poll results citing the worst Thanksgiving side dishes - possibly to warn you about the looming complaints.

The top offender? Candied yams, followed by green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and sweet potato casserole.