I lost my vaccine card, now what?

The good news is it is not the end of the world if you lose your vaccine card. It's a medical record, so the information is kept in other places.

INDIANAPOLIS — Vaccine cards are small and can be tricky to keep track of. Between kids, dogs, spouses — life happens.

The first thing to do, according to the CDC, is to contact your vaccine provider. Indiana University Health, Kroger, CVS — wherever you received the shots.

Walgreens and CVS both say individuals can access their information on their app, as well as get a printed copy in-store.

Indiana University Health asks that you create a log-in where you can download the record.

If you cannot get through to the vaccine provider, the CDC suggests contacting your state health department's immunization information system.

In Indiana, individuals can visit OurShot.in.gov, scroll down and click the button under the heading "Get your vaccination certificate."

This will take you to available services where "Indiana Vaccine Portal" is listed.

If your vaccine card is still safe and sound, the CDC said to snap a picture of the front and back. If you have an iPhone, consider putting the photos in your hidden section.

As for laminating the card, some experts advise against it in case you get a booster shot down the road.