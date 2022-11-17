Watch this before you go to the airport

If you bring something to the checkpoint you're not supposed to, agents give you the opportunity to bring it to your car.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Flying can be stressful.

That's why there are a few things we want you know before you go to Indianapolis International Airport.

First, check for flight delays before you hit the road. If everything is on time, plan for a morning rush, anyway.

Aaron Batt with TSA said the busiest time of day is between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

"We have the most travelers flying out during that time," Batt said.

TSA's security checkpoint opens at 3:30 a.m.

Airport Parking

Next, know where to park in the economy lot.

There are more open spots if you drive straight to the back, near shelters 17, 18 and 19.

That's because people tend to park where cars enter the lot, and where the bus starts its route.

The bus route goes in numerical order starting at shelter 10 and ending at shelter 22.

If you're running late during peak time, you might want to avoid the last stop in the parking lot because a full bus may pass you by.

Wait times vary. During our visit, they ranged from two to 12 minutes.

Parking is $9 a day.

If you lose your car, call 317-487-5017.

Security

When it comes to the security checkpoints, it is typically small mistakes that slow it all down.

For example, empty water bottles are fine to take through the line, because there is no fluid inside. What's not fine, liquid, gels or aerosols more than 3.4 ounces – unless it's milk, baby food or medication.

"If it moves, it's not a solid and probably needs to be in your checked luggage," Batt said.

If you bring something to the checkpoint you're not supposed to, agents give you the opportunity to bring it to your car.

However, many don't for time purposes.

That's when the items go to a TSA back room and sit before heading to a state surplus auction.

In the bin, 13News found pocketknives, a giant wrench, power tools, a hot plate and multiple souvenir bats from people who decided to visit Louisville.

And sometimes, security finds more serious items.

"Here at Indianapolis, we typically average around 60 firearms a year that are discovered at the security checkpoint. This year, we're already 79," Batt said.

And that move will very likely make you miss your flight.