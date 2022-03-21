The best week of the year to list your home, according to Realtor.com

The ideal time to list your home in Indianapolis is a bit later on the calendar than the national expectation, according to the site.

INDIANAPOLIS — Nationwide, the week before Easter, April 10-16, is expected to be the best time to list your home for sale, according to Realtor.com.

In Indianapolis, that optimal listing date falls later, on May 1.

Listing your home

Emily Baker said it's time to move her family into a home with a little more space.

"It's kind of been a really interesting dynamic switching to this working from home," Baker said.

That's partly because working from home means their kids make guest appearances on her husband's work calls.

"There's a lot of, you know, trying to pull them out of the screen when he's on a Zoom and trying to keep the dog quiet or outside," Baker said.

But the Bakers put their house on the market not during spring fever, but a snowstorm.

"We were a little bit worried about that, because it was the day that we got over a foot of snow. And, you know, we kind of just went for it," Baker said.

Turns out if you list it, they will come.

"I don't even know that we ended up counting (offers). We had we had a bunch," Baker said.

What makes a week 'the best time' to list?

First, buyer demand.

The report said April 10-16 in 2021 received 29% more views per listing than the average week throughout the year.

Other reasons include a faster market pace, fewer price drops and lower competition from other sellers.

Amy Spillman with CENTURY 21 Scheetz is Baker's realtor, and said she understands the logic behind a spring listing.

"Traditionally, the spring has been a really desirable time to list a home. It's when the grass is green, flowers look great. People think that it is easier to get out and about on the weekends to see homes," Spillman said.

But Spillman said in her opinion, anytime is good because of the temperature of the market. "We've seen lots of people coming in from out of state this year," she said. "That seems to have been one of the bigger drivers of some of the increased buyer pool."

So, whether you choose to list your home during spring fever – or a snowstorm –buyers will likely be at your front door.

What are mortgage rates?

As of Friday, March 18, a 30-year-mortage is above 4%, according to Freddie Mac.