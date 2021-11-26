Shopping locally on Small Business Saturday

If you're knocking out holiday shopping this weekend, don't forget about our neighbors with shops in the community.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sometimes there is more to life than free shipping.

So if you're knocking out holiday shopping this weekend, don't forget about our neighbors with shops in the community.

Leena and Jake Middaugh own Becker Supply Co., an outdoor brand based here in Indy.

With every customer purchase, they plant a tree through the National Forest Foundation.

"We know we've planted over 8,000," Middaugh said.

They sell Midwest inspired gear like beanies, glasses and totes, as well as nature themed apparel.

"This has been like a five-year project for us. We officially started in 2019, we did a pop-up shop at the Fashion Mall," Middaugh said.

And their pop-up shop turned into a permanent spot at Garage Food Hall on Mass Ave.

"I know that there's tons of people here that love to travel and be outdoors and all of that. So being able to bring that to Indy and also give back while we're doing it, I think is really special. And I I'm pretty proud of it," Middaugh said.

And while Small Business Saturday is important, they want to remind people that shopping local year-round matters.