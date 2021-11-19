Saving money beyond the sales

If you're starting your holiday shopping, consider using cash back programs. Some of them include Rakuten, RetailMeNot and Ibotta.

INDIANAPOLIS — With prices higher and budgets tighter, every dime we spend is seemingly more intentional.

The cash back deals can offer percentages off that are sometimes in the double digits. Think of these rewards as a supplement to your credit card.

When you click the offer you want, you're redirected to the seller's site where you shop like you normally would. After the purchase is complete, the money is deposited into your user account.

This is a good way to save on things that are often excluded from sales like makeup, fragrances and accessories.

When you find what you want, find out if there is an email list or free loyalty program. Joining these can add an extra discount.

Before clicking confirm purchase, try out a promo code tool like Honey and Capital One Shopping.

Download the browser extension and it automatically punches in available promo codes for you.

If that doesn't work, Kimberly Palmer with Nerdwallet said to try your hand at it.

"Do a web search of the words of the retailer and coupon code, or retailer and free shipping. Because often, you'll actually find a coupon code that you can enter in," Palmer said.

Another trick?

Add an item to your cart, but let it sit overnight.

Retailers know it's there and might send you a coupon for free shipping.