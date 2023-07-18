Program encourages interns to live in Indy post-college | What's The Deal

A new program is encouraging recent graduates to consider Indianapolis as their home upon leaving college.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indyfluence is a program teaching interns about Indianapolis in hopes they will return to work post college.

That is because a lot of the temporary talent is not from Indianapolis.

Mylah Kemp, for example, is from Florida. "I was thinking it was cornfields," Kemp laughed, "and you know, tornadoes."

The Eli Lilly intern said she didn't know much about the city before her ten-week stay.

"I know my brother loved the Pacers. So he always talked about it," Kemp said, "but as far as that, that's all I knew about Indianapolis."

That's why Kemp is participating in Indyfluence. "It's showing me that there's so many hidden gems," Kemp said.

The community engagement program shows college students what the city has to offer from food to events to volunteering. Even students like Roche intern Kaylah Pitts, who grew up here and did not think she wanted to come back.

"Literally, anywhere but Indianapolis," Pitts laughed.

But - after the program - she's thinking twice.

"Now I'm like okay, I'll live in Indianapolis," Pitts said.

Positive experiences outside of the workplace are what employers are counting on when it comes to retention. Maurice Taylor works for Eli Lilly recruiting talent. Eli Lilly, along with Roche, OneAmerica and Century 21 Scheetz, is a top sponsor of Indyfluence.

"My role is to amplify Indianapolis and all the wonderful things, from great places to live to great communities to great festivals and events that we offer," Taylor said.

And the timing for this program is also important.

"Carpe Diem, right? You have to take advantage of them while they're here," Taylor said.

That way interns leave with more than just work experience.