Planning ahead for possible travel problems

INDIANAPOLIS — A survey by Bankrate found eight out of ten 10 travelers experienced a travel issue this year.

That's why it's important to know your options when planning or if something comes up.

Federal law says, if your flight is significantly delayed or canceled, you're owed a cash refund. But a refund might not do the trick if you have other stuff planned.

That's where full-service airlines, or non-budget, often come with a hidden benefit said Scott Keyes with Scott's Cheap Flights.

"These are called interline agreements. American and United, they're competitor airlines, but they have an interline agreement with one another where, in certain situations, if American canceled their flight, they're sometimes actually willing to put their passengers on a United flight if there are empty seats," Keyes said.

If you're not booked yet, use your credit card with the most protections.

"Many credit cards actually will offer you reimbursement or compensation if your flight gets delayed or canceled, or there's a missed connection, but it varies credit card to credit cards," he said.