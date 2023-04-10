Out-of-state shoppers coming to Indy for quinceañera dresses

A tradition in Hispanic culture, the quinceañera is a girl's 15th birthday, and the day she transitions from a child to a young woman.

INDIANAPOLIS — A quinceañera is a day like no other.

A tradition in Hispanic culture, it is a girl's 15th birthday, and the day she transitions from a child to a young woman.

That is why 14-year-old Jasmine got the ball rolling early on her spring 2024 celebration.

"I started planning last year," she said.

She needed to start the process early, in part, because dresses like hers can take six months to square away.

"I really liked the color red," Jasmine said, "so I just thought this would be perfect."

Her dress is from Gilma's Boutique on the northwest side of Indianapolis - the same place 14-year-old Sofia also bought her dress.

"My sister got her dress here," Sofia said, "my cousin."

Her style? Blue with a lot of bling.

"I feel pretty," Sofia smiled.

Gilma's Boutique is where a lot of girls get their quince dresses.

Owner Sidia Flores said her customers come from all over.

"I have people from Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee," Flores said.

Open for 25 years, Flores named the shop after her mom.

"A promise that I made her," Flores said. "Don't worry about me. I'm going to be success in this beautiful country."

And a success she's been.

While all quinceañera dresses are known for their ballgown shape, her high-dollar dresses are known for their detail.

"They go from, I would say, $800 to $3,500."

In addition to the gowns, families are also buying tiara, bouquet, even a matching dress for the girl's doll or stuffed animal. The miniature dress, which celebrates their last toy as a child, can also cost a lot of money. The two in her store at the time of our visit cost $165 and $225.

With that kind of money spent on an event, it is important that no two girls wear the same gown.

That is why Flores maintains a binder noting who bought what dress.

"I keep track," she said.