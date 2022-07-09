Application and Deadline: New loan forgiveness details out

Eligible non-Pell Grant recipients will receive up to $10,000 in relief, and eligible Pell Grant recipients will receive up to $20,000 in relief.

INDIANAPOLIS — Federal student loan borrowers will receive up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness if they meet certain income requirements.

To be eligible, your annual federal income needs to be below $125,000 (individual or married, filing separately) or $250,000 (married, filing jointly or head of household) in 2021 or 2020.

Eligible non-Pell Grant recipients will receive up to $10,000 in relief, and eligible Pell Grant recipients will receive up to $20,000 in relief.

To find out what types of loans you have, log on to StudentAid.gov and select “My Aid” in the dropdown menu under your name. Then, head to "Loan Breakdown."

Application

If you qualify for automatic forgiveness, the government will send you an email. That means no application is required.

However, most people will need to apply, and the application will be out in early October.

You will have until December 2023, or more than a year, to fill it out.

Taxes

As for taxes, the government confirmed the one-time relief will not be taxed at the federal level.

But at the state level, it depends on where you live.

In Indiana, for example, residents will owe both state and county taxes.

How will relief be applied?

For borrowers with multiple loans, the government said the forgiveness will be applied in this order:

Defaulted ED-held loans

Defaulted commercial FFEL Program loans

Non-defaulted Direct Loan Program loans and FFEL Program loans held by ED

Perkins Loans held by ED

