What's the Deal: Last-minute holiday gift ideas

Christmas is Sunday, and the window to buy gifts is rapidly shrinking.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas is Sunday, and the window to buy gifts is getting smaller.

Here are a variety of gifts that range in budget:

Scratch-off lottery tickets start at $1 and are something easy to pop in a card.

To spend between $5 and $10, look to magazine subscriptions. Amazon is offering one-year of Reader's Digest for $6, Food and Wine for $5 and Vanity Fair for $8.

Memberships to clubs or services could also make good gifts. A AAA membership is on sale for $57, a Costco membership is $60 and TSA Precheck is $85, which is good for five years.

If you buy someone a membership, look for the auto-renewal rules.