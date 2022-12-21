What's the Deal: Last-minute holiday gift ideas

x
INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas is Sunday, and the window to buy gifts is getting smaller.

Here are a variety of gifts that range in budget:

Scratch-off lottery tickets start at $1 and are something easy to pop in a card. 

To spend between $5 and $10, look to magazine subscriptions. Amazon is offering one-year of Reader's Digest for $6, Food and Wine for $5 and Vanity Fair for $8. 

Memberships to clubs or services could also make good gifts. A AAA membership is on sale for $57, a Costco membership is $60 and TSA Precheck is $85, which is good for five years.

If you buy someone a membership, look for the auto-renewal rules. 

With budgets tighter this year, covering someone's streaming service for a couple of months could be a good idea.

