How to donate your time this holiday season

If a monetary donation is not in your budget, consider volunteering or even donating blood.

INDIANAPOLIS — This holiday season, it's important to give back.

But if a donation isn't in your budget this year, there are other ways to help.

A good place to start is United Way's volunteer online search engine.

It's designed to help you find opportunities based on your talents or concerns.

If your passion is education, click on the education tab and check out the mentoring options. Or if you're a retired accountant, you can sign up to help people with their taxes after the New Year.

There are also one-day opportunities if your employer offers paid time off for volunteering.

If you can't spare more time than an hour, consider donating blood because there's a shortage.

According to American Red Cross, common reasons people cannot donate blood include:

Low iron

Cold, flu or other illness

Under 110 lbs

Travel outside the U.S.

If you have specific concerns, more information can be found here.

The Red Cross adds that if you received the COVID-19 vaccine, you can still donate blood, platelets and AB Elite plasma.