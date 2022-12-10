Where to find seasonal jobs, what companies are offering

In the Indianapolis area, some of the spots hiring include Old Navy, Victoria's Secret and Lego.

INDIANAPOLIS — Stores and warehouses are gearing up for holiday spending.

Chris Jordan at Cabela's in Noblesville said when everyone comes in to see Santa, they also shop. And, more shoppers means they need more help.

"We're looking for about another 20 people," Jordan said.

As for the positions, they can vary.

"We have customer service cashiers, warehouse, we have outfitters in every department," Jordan listed.

They also need elves to help Santa's Wonderland with family pictures.

"I think for the high school kids to come in, and be elves and stuff — they enjoy it," Jordan said.

In addition to what he called competitive wages, Cabela's also offers an employee discount.

"We do have a way better [discount] than the standard discount. Fifteen to 45 percent is a range, depending on the product," Jordan said.

They're far from the only place looking for seasonal hires.

Susan Wright with the U.S. Postal Service also said they need extra help.

"The roles that we filled during peak season involve delivery out on the street, and then also in our processing and distribution centers like we have here in Indianapolis," Wright said.

Because USPS is a 24-hour operation, a variety of shifts are available.

"We pay up to $19.62 per hour with benefits and an opportunity to become a career employee with additional benefits," Wright said.

If you want to see who else is hiring, search job sites with the phrase "seasonal part-time."