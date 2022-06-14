Groceries are up almost 12%. Here's how to save money at the store

Are you getting sticker shock at the grocery story? You're not alone. Grocery prices have gone up nearly 12% since last year.

INDIANAPOLIS — We're seeing inflation everywhere, and the grocery store is no exception.

How much are prices up?

At-home food is up 11.9% year-over-year according to the latest government data.

The biggest increases in your cart include:

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs: 14.2%

Nonalcoholic beverages: 12%

Dairy: 11.8%

Cereal and bakery items: 11.6%

Fruits and vegetables: 8.2%

Ways to save money:

A good place to start is by planning your menu around sales because it chips away at those price hikes.

To search the sales, download the app, Flipp. It lets you look at all of the store circulars at once.

Let's say your family eats a lot of bacon.

The average price in the Midwest is $7.70 a pound, that's $1.50 more than last year. On sale, it's $6.97 for a pack larger than a pound.

If the product you like isn't on sale, check for coupons on cashback apps like Ibotta and Receipt Hog.

While the apps all work a little differently, you usually have to claim the deal before you shop and then upload a picture of your receipt.

For example, Banza chickpea pasta is $1 off at Kroger with Ibotta.

For items with a longer shelf life, try liquidators including Barton's Discounts and Bulldog Liquidators.

Items end up at a liquidator for a few reasons. Sometimes the boxes or cans are dented, or the packaging is holiday-specific.

Some items are closing in on a "best by" date while others might be a little past it. But remember, a best buy date is not an expiration date. It's made up by manufacturers.

At Barton's, Quaker oatmeal is $1.50. At a regular store, it's $3.69. Cereals are $2 instead of $3 and up.

Keep in mind that chipping away at these price increases is work.

Ask your kids for help comparing the best prices using the apps.