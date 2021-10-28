Retailers offer discounts for first responders

INDIANAPOLIS — While First Responder Day is Oct. 28, many retailers offer a special discount year-round.
Most retailers request employment verification through ID.me or other third-party verification services.
Here are some of the deals available through ID.me.
- Adidas - 30% off
- Budget - 25% off
- Carhartt - 25% off
- Columbia- 10% off
- Enterprise Rent-a-Car - up to 25% off
- GNC - 15% off
- Hertz - up to 25% off
- Lululemon - 15% off
- New Balance - 25% off
- NFL Shop - 15% off
- Oakley - 45% off
- Ray-Ban -15% off
- Reebok - 40% off
- Thrifty Car Rental - up to 25% off
- Under Armour - 20% off
- Verizon - Get up to $25 off per month on Unlimited, plus 15% off qualifying shared data plans and 25% off select accessories
- Walt Disney World Resort - Up to $80 Off Gate Prices for First Responders
- Yeti Coolers - 20% Off