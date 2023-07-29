Backpack giveaways coming up in the Indy area

Several events are providing free school supplies to families in need across central Indiana this month.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — It is a busy week for the volunteers at the Indy Hygiene Hub.

Founder Christina Huffines said that is because they are expecting 500 families this weekend at their backpack giveaway.

"About 1,000 to 1,500 kids," Huffines said.

Their giveaway takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Mercy Road Church at 9511 Angola Court in Indianapolis.

"It just changes a kid's life to be to have everything that all the other kids have," Huffines said.

The Indy Hygiene Hub, formerly called the Dotted Line Divas, is a nonprofit that usually gives away hygiene products, which are something SNAP and EBT benefits do not cover.

What makes the group unique is that they turn dollars into large donations using their couponing skills.

"Right now, Target, Meijer and Walmart are the three best stores this shop," Huffines said. "There was crayons that are any anywhere from 25 cents to 50 cents, I bought notebooks for 35 cents, folders for 15 cents."

Because of the demand for school supplies, Indy Hygiene Hub is accepting donations until Friday, July 14.

You can drop off items at their donation bins located at:

Be Well Family Care

12430 N. Clark St.

Carmel, IN 46032

Starbucks

2810 E. 116th St.

Carmel, IN 46033

Starbucks

9305 Michigan Rd.

Indianapolis, IN 46268

Therapy Redefined

300 E. Main St. Suite A

Carmel, IN 46032

You can also donate via their Amazon wish list, which works like a gift registry.

"We can use any and all support supplies at this point. We [can] always use more backpacks and hair stylists. We are in desperate need of hair stylists and barbers," Huffines said.

That is because the giveaway event is going to offer kids free haircuts, too.

While registration is encouraged, it is not required. However, other drives may require registration and a child to be present.

Some of those drives include:

The Drive-Thru Prayer & Backpack Give-a-Way

Saturday, July 15

12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Martin University parking lot

2186 N. Sherman Dr.

Indianapolis, IN

Backpack Giveaway

Friday, July 21

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Abundant Life Church

7606 E. 82nd St.

Indianapolis, IN

Back-2-School Backpack Giveaway

Saturday, July 22

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Indianapolis Urban League

777 Indiana Ave.

Indianapolis, IN

HOPS CARES Community & Backpack Drive Day

Saturday, July 22

1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

2110 W. 38th St.

Indianapolis, IN

18th Annual Catch the Stars Back to School Celebration

Sunday, July 23

12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Registration ends July 16

Tarkington Park 45 W. 40th St.

Indianapolis, IN

Westminster Neighborhood Services' Ninth Annual Back to School Bash

Saturday, July 29, 2023

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

2325 E. New York St.

Indianapolis, IN