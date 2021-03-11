Apps save you even more during 'Cash Back Days' this week

Think of cash back apps as a supplement to your credit card rewards program.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sales are great and they save us money, but if you want to save even more, consider using a cash back app or web browser.

Think of it as a supplement to your credit card rewards program.

On Thursday and Friday, one of those sites - RetailMeNot - is hosting Cash Back Day, where the percentages get a temporary boost.

Here's how it works:

Before you go to a retailer's website, stop off at these sites first and click on the offer you want. You're then redirected to the retailer's site where you shop like normal, and money is dropped into your account later.

Some of the RetailMeNot's Cash Back Day deals include 15 percent back at American Eagle, 15 percent at Bass Pro Shop, 10 percent Back at Bloomingdales and 20 percent back at Old Navy.