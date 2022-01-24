United Way helping central Indiana families file taxes for free

The organization has been helping local, low-income families file taxes for free with Indy Free Tax Prep since 2015.

INDIANAPOLIS — United Way of Central Indiana is once again helping low-income families file their taxes, free of charge.

Through Indy Free Tax Prep, families with a household income of $66,000 or less can get help filing taxes at no cost to them. Families in Boone, Hendricks, Marion and Morgan counties are eligible to use the service. It launched Monday, Jan. 24 and will continue through tax season. The filing deadline this year is April 18.

"Even in the midst of the pandemic, United Way and its partner organizations are pleased to still be able to safely bring this vital program to our central Indiana community," said Amy Valentine, United Way's vice president of government relations.

United Way of Central Indiana has been offering the Indy Free Tax Prep program since 2015. Since its start, volunteers have helped file more than 40,000 tax returns. In 2021, nearly 4,000 households used the free service, getting back around $5 million in federal returns.

Anyone seeking assistance can find locations and instructions for signing up at indyfreetaxprep.com. Online help will be available through the end of May at myfreetaxes.com.