Spring expense planning with the Queen of Free

INDIANAPOLIS — You should have your W-2 by now, which is a reminder that spring is coming, along with your income tax payment.

Aside from taxes, other seasonal costs can sneak up on you and ruin your budget if you are not careful. That's why Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, shared her spring budget planning advice on 13Sunrise.

Even if you do not owe income tax in the spring, you still need to budget for buying new tax software to file or accountant’s fees. In Indiana, property taxes are due during the month of May, too.

Spring is also registration season for summer camps and youth sports, which may have been canceled last year. If you don't have a credit carried over from last year because of the pandemic, you should start researching costs for this summer's kids activities.

Outdoor expenses for yard maintenance, gas for the grill and, maybe, new patio furniture are also coming over the horizon.