Yes, regular gas has hit $5 a gallon in central Indiana

13News anchor Dustin Grove quite literally gasped when he saw a gallon of regular priced at $5.49 in Rossville.

INDIANAPOLIS — For weeks, Hoosiers have been speculating about $5 gas in Indiana. On June 3, gas stations across central Indiana began changing the dollar amount on a regular gallon of gas from a four to a five.

13News anchor Dustin Grove quite literally gasped when he saw a gallon of regular priced at $5.49 in Rossville.

It keeps getting worse. I literally gasped when I passed this gas station in Rossville. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/5LfEJhYvbd — Dustin Grove (@DustinGroveTV) June 3, 2022

Another 13News crew found a Fortville Hucks gas station pricing a gallon of regular at $5.19.

On Friday afternoon, stations in Indianapolis also began tipping over $5 for a gallon of regular.

GasBuddy had the average price in Indianapolis as $4.89 and premium at $5.49. Both are up almost a dollar from the average a month ago. With the surge in prices happening Friday afternoon, those averages are sure to climb.

Average or current price, the pain at the pump has hit a new high for Indiana motorists.

Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy noted the national average is now just a penny from $4.80 per gallon. Diesel hit a new record of $5.58 per gallon. De Haan said Great Lakes markets may drift slightly lower over the weekend, but warned those could jump again next week.

To save money, ask yourself, "Do I stick to the same station, or fill up when it's time?"

If you stick to the same station, a loyalty program or membership might make the most sense. They can often save you between 5 and 10 cents a gallon.

Certain loyalty programs might only need a phone number or app, while others might require linking a bank account or signing up for credit card.

Some of the stations that offer programs include Shell, Circle K, BP and Marathon.

If you fill up when your tank is empty, compare gas prices on an app like GasBuddy. That shows you who is charging what. Then, use your credit card with the best rewards.

When it does come time to find a gas station, experts suggest trying to fill up on a Monday. A recent GasBuddy survey found gas prices to be lower on Mondays and the most expensive on Thursdays.

Experts with AAA say there are also things you can do behind the wheel to help stretch each tank of gas.

First, don't accelerate all at once when the light turns green. Experts say it's best to take five seconds to get your vehicle up to 15 miles per hour, then trying to keep your driving smooth and steady.

Next, if your vehicle is equipped with it, switch to economy mode — or "eco mode" — while driving to conserve more fuel. It's a feature that most new vehicles have available.

When you're driving on a flat freeway, turn on cruise control. It will help you maintain a steady speed and save you money by avoiding the gas guzzling of the speeding up and slowing down cycle.

Likewise, sticking to one lane will help you get a few more miles out of your tank. Weaving in and out of traffic causes a vehicle to burn fuel faster. Pick a lane and stick with it as much as you can.