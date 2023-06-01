Queen of Free's tips for affordable summer fun

Cherlie Lowe, the Queen of Free, shared some creative things parents can look at this summer.

INDIANAPOLIS — As kids start to get bored (or already are) this summer, finding affordable ways to have fun is important.

Among the ideas Lowe suggested are:

Summer reading

Movie deals and free community events

Free concerts at parks and public areas

Free and discounted museum nights

Gardening