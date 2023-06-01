Queen of Free's tips for affordable summer fun

INDIANAPOLIS — As kids start to get bored (or already are) this summer, finding affordable ways to have fun is important.
Cherlie Lowe, the Queen of Free, shared some creative things parents can look at on 13Sunrise and in her blog this week.
Among the ideas Lowe suggested are:
- Summer reading
- Movie deals and free community events
- Free concerts at parks and public areas
- Free and discounted museum nights
- Gardening
