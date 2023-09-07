Queen of Free's guide to Amazon Prime Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Amazon Prime Day is almost here.
The company's annual event is set for July 11-12, and Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, shared tips from her shopping guide on 13Sunrise and in her blog this week.
Among Lowe's tips:
- You can get $15 in Amazon credit by backing up your photos on Prime.
- Receive a $5 credit when you link your Venmo account as the default payment method.
- Among the common best deals are Amazon tech (Echo, Kindles, Fire TV Sticks, etc.)
- This may also be a good time to purchase non-Amazon-powered TVs, as good deals are expected.
