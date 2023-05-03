Queen of Free: Saving money at the movies

There are many ways to save money at the movies, according to the Queen of Free.

INDIANAPOLIS — There are many ways to save money at the movies, according to Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free.

She shared her favorite cinema strategies on 13Sunrise and in her blog.

Gift cards

"More than half of adults have unused gift cards, the average amount per person amounts to around $116," Lowe said. She recommends checking the junk drawers and jacket pockets for any cards, not just movie cards, with a remaining balance that can be applied to movie tickets. Buying cinema gift cards at wholesale clubs for less than face value is another way to save at box office.

PRO TIP: Write the remaining balance on your gift cards with a Sharpie after you use them so you know they still have value.

Movie memberships

Theater groups and movie studios offer member perks if you join their loyalty clubs and accrue points. If there is a movie you want to see, try to see it at a theater where you will earn perks for a later show. Disney also offers points for DVD purchases and watching movies on their streaming service.

Don't ignore independent theaters, either. They also offer special deals. "Join email lists and follow the theater on social media channels to keep abreast of any updates," said Lowe.

Free screenings and discount nights

If you want to see movies before anyone else, Lowe recommends signing up for email notices for early access. "Two reliable websites to check out if you’re interested in signing up include Gofobo.com and SeeItFirst.net."

Many theaters offer matinee pricing or lower their prices on weeknights. Again, check your theater’s website to see when it offers special prices.

Eat before you go

Theaters are notorious for overpriced snacks and drinks. While the popcorn may taste great with all that extra butter, "your body and budget with thank you," said Lowe.