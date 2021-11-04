Queen of Free: Saving money by using library services

Many people overpay for dozens of services they could obtain for free at their library.

INDIANAPOLIS — We think about visiting our local library branch to check out books - a service which, even in the midst of the pandemic, is still available.

But many people overpay for dozens of services they could obtain for free at their library.

On 13Sunrise, Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, shared her favorite ways to maximize your library card to save hundreds of dollars every year.

In her weekly blog, Cherie writes about audio books available through a number of phone apps that activate with your library card. But those same apps allow you to stream movies and television shows, saving you a monthly subscription payment, which can add up to several hundreds over a year's time.

Many libraries are now equipped with expensive 3D printers and offer classes in crafting, knitting and sewing. Some have adapted during the pandemic by providing to-go craft kits, or walking book clubs and story walks for kids to keep patrons safe while providing services.