Queen of Free: Resources to guide your financial planning

It’s the time of the year when we all want to take charge of our finances, and Cherie Lowe shares her favorite resources to guide you.

INDIANÁPOLIS, Londrina — Whether it’s undoing bad habits or establishing good ones, you’d be wise to seek out some outside help and resources to guide your financial journey.

Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, has authored several financial advice books of her own, including "Slaying the Debt Dragon" and "Your Money, Your Marriage."

She also recommends a Kindle book "30 Day Debt Free Devotional" that mixes scripture and story telling to encourage your journey.

"The Total Money Makeover" by Dave Ramsey helped Cherie get out of debt.

If you prefer podcasts, His and Her Money covers a wide variety of topics from how to make more money to how to manage it, along with marriage wisdom and success stories.

Two Cents comes in a quick and quirky format while breaking down information in a humorous and short form style. It offers practical tips and unpacks complex concepts in a relatable way.

Pete the Planner's down-to-earth advice is worth following on Twitter, YouTube and on podcasting platforms.