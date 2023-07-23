Queen of Free: Back to school clothes on a budget

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023-24 school year is fast approaching. If you want to make sure your student goes back to school in style, Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free has tips to help get fashionable clothes without breaking the bank.
- Take inventory of what clothes you already have. Don't be afraid to accept or give out hand-me-downs.
- Check out clearance sales. You can get out-of-season clothes cheaper.
- Look out for coupons and discounts for back-to-school clothes.
Make sure to check out her full 13Sunrise segment: