Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, shares how you can save while moving.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Looking to move soon, but scared of the cost? Queen of Free has you covered.

Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, joined 13 News Sunday morning to share some tips for moving on a budget.

Buy small boxes first.

Save and reuse old boxes from ordering online.

Label everything.

Create a budget and expect to spend more.