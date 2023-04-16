Queen of Free: 5 spring tune-up tasks

Before you dive into a major project, Cherie Lowe recommends making five quick spring tune-ups to save you time and money later.

INDIANAPOLIS — Many of us use spring as a chance to reset inside and outside our homes.

Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, is heavy into spring cleaning and remaking her wardrobe. But before you tackle yardwork or planting, she recommends five simple tune-up tasks you should perform first.

Change batteries

In her blog and on 13Sunrise, Lowe recommends changing the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. "They save lives," she said. And if you missed the annual cue to change them with the switch to Daylight Saving Time, you can still do it now and maintain this important routine.

Descale coffee pot

"If you’re addicted to your morning cup of joe like I am, you may need to clean out your brewing system more frequently," Lowe said. Some coffee makers will tell you when calcium and scale needs to be rinsed out. But other models may need you to take the initiative. Just run a brewing cycle using 1 part white vinegar and 3 parts water through your pot. Make sure you run a couple cycles with plain water afterward, or your next cup might not taste right.

Furnace filter

A complete tune up might be in order after your furnace burned all winter. But at least you can change the furnace filter on your own.

Mower maintenance

Before you hit the lawn, spend the time give your mower, trimmers and other lawn equipment some attention. Start the year with new oil and filters. Sharpen the blades. YouTube tutorials are a great source to show you how to take care of this yourself, because the mower shops are backed up in spring.

Vacuum your refrigerator

Dust, hair, pet fur and who knows what else collects on the coils under and behind your refrigerator. "It’s smart to clear the air flow by quickly using a shop vac or even the hose attachment of your regular vacuum cleaner to sweep up that mess," Lowe said. That will allow your refrigerator to run more efficiently, reducing your energy bills and prolonging the life of the appliance.