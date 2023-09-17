Queen of Free: Saving this fall

Cherie Lowe, aka the "Queen of Free," joined 13Sunrise to share tips on how you can save ahead of this fall.

INDIANAPOLIS — Fall is coming which means new deals, clothes and bills.

Here's a few tips from Lowe on preparing for fall and the holiday season:

Seal windows and cracks to save on energy expenses.

Set up a free weekend where you don't spend any cash.

Unsubscribe from email chains that tempt spending.

Use a crock pot to cook and save.

Budget before holiday season.