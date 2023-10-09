Queen of Free: Healthy, fast breakfast

Cherie Lowe, a.k.a. the Queen of Free, joined 13Sunrise to share tips on how you can make a healthy breakfast, while also saving.

INDIANAPOLIS — Breakfast is one of the most-missed meals, but it is one of the most important.

One reason many don't make breakfast aside from it taking up time, is its cost.

Cherie Lowe, a.k.a. the Queen of Free, joined 13Sunrise to share tips on how you can make a healthy breakfast, while also saving.

Here's a few tips from Lowe on preparing a cost-effective breakfast:

Make overnight oats, which can be prepared the night before.

Avocado toast is affordable and nutritional.

Fruit smoothies can be prepared the day before and are very nutritional.