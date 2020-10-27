Trader Joe's recalls 4,450 pounds of Gluten Free Battered Halibut sold in 19 states, including Indiana, after the label failed to declare wheat and milk.

The grocery chain Trader Joe's has recalled 4,450 pounds of its gluten-free battered halibut after it was found to contain undeclared wheat and milk.

The recall on the 10-oz boxes was issued on Oct. 23. It was sold in 19 different states across the U.S. with the code "537312620 BEST IF USED BY NOV/05/2021 C."

The fish was sold at store locations across Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont and Wisconsin.

The company said in a recall release that no illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported about the halibut and all of the affected products were removed from its store shelves.

In the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's recall notice, it said people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat and milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

If anyone has purchased the Gluten Free Battered Halibut, and they have an allergy or sensitivity to wheat and/or milk, they are encouraged not to eat it.