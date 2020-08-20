The company is now asking everyone to toss out the onions used in their recipes.

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a new consumer alert for anyone ordering "Hello Fresh" meal kits.

Hello Fresh just found out they could be contaminated as part of a nationwide salmonella outbreak.

Customers should throw out any onions received from May 8 through July 31, 2020.

To find out whether you have been impacted, check the product codes located on the bottom square of your box shipping label.

Hello Fresh product codes impacted by the recall are listed below:

2-3-5-6-17

2-8-15-19

2-5-6-9-20

6-8-9-15-B- 3-5-20

6-8-17- B

3-4-10-15-18-17-19-20

2-3- 8-12

5-17- 4-15-18-20

3-9-10-12-15-17- 6

3-20-7-21

4-19-21

2-3-4-19-7-8-16